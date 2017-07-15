BBC Sport - Scottish Open: Rory McIlroy upbeat despite poor form

McIlroy upbeat despite poor form

  • From the section Golf

Former world number one Rory McIlroy says he remains positive despite his poor form before The Open, which starts on Thursday.

Watch highlights of the Scottish Open on BBC Two on Saturday at 23:45 and on iPlayer

READ MORE: Padraig Harrington shares lead as Rory McIlroy misses cut

