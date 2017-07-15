Scottish Open: Graeme McDowell moves to within four of the lead at Dundonald Links

The Scottish Open is McDowell's last chance to qualify for next week's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale

Graeme McDowell moved into contention at the Scottish Open after firing an eight-birdie 68 in Saturday's third round at Dundonald Links.

McDowell's card left him four shots off the pace as the leaders, including Ireland's Padraig Harrington, were about to start their rounds.

However, the weather was deteriorating on the Scottish coast as conditions were becoming more difficult.

McDowell only survived into the weekend on Friday after a closing birdie.

That saw him signing for a four-under-par 68, which he matched on Saturday.

After an opening birdie on Saturday, 2010 US Open champion McDowell double bogeyed the long third but a run of three straight birdies from the sixth saw him going to the turn in 34.

The Northern Irishman carded four further birdies on the back nine although he also dropped shots at the 10th and 13th.

McDowell's topsy-turvy round on Saturday kept alive his hopes of securing one of the three remaining qualification spots for next week's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

For those who have not already won a place in the major, three places are up for grabs with a top-10 finish in Ayrshire.

Paul Dunne, who also doesn't have an Open Championship spot, was sharing 12th place with McDowell after 11 holes on Saturday after picking up two shots on his overnight position.

Rory McIlroy suffered a third missed cut in four events after a second round 71 left him on one over and two outside the mark.