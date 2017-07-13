US Women's Open: Shanshan Feng leads as bad weather delays first round

China's Shanshan Feng won the Women's PGA Championship in 2012

China's Shanshan Feng holds the clubhouse lead after carding a six-under-par 66 at the US Women's Open, as bad weather delayed the first round.

Play was suspended at 21:29 BST because of lightning at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Korea's Amy Yang is on five under, with New Zealand's Lydia Ko a shot back.

Britain's Charley Hull finished on level par, while Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Georgia Hall and Catriona Matthew are yet to complete their rounds.