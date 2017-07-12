US Women's Open 2017: Michelle Wie wants to inspire at Donald Trump course

Media playback is not supported on this device Trump-owned course to host women's major

US Women's Open: 13-16 July Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website

Michelle Wie refused to talk about Donald Trump before this week's US Women's Open, which is being held on a course owned by the American president.

Using Trump National in New Jersey has attracted controversy as a result of comments about women made by Trump in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

The event, which starts on Thursday, was awarded to Trump National in 2012.

Wie, champion in 2014, said she wanted to inspire "a lot of young women", adding "this week is all about golf."

The 27-year-old world number 30 from the US said: "I take my role as a female role model very seriously.

"I really want to focus on the golf part and I want to hopefully inspire a lot of young women and women in general with my game.

"I will not comment on any political part this week."

World number 41 Brittany Lincicome said two weeks ago she hoped Trump would not appear at the event as the spotlight should be on the players.

Two-time major winner Lincicome said she would let her performance "do the talking".

Michelle Wie won her only major to date at the US Women's Open at Pinehurst in 2014

"Hopefully, maybe he doesn't show up and it won't be a big debacle and it will be about us and not him," the American Solheim Cup player told the Chicago Tribune.

"I don't know him. I have met him probably once. I think it will be fine. We're going to play an amazing golf course and let our clubs do the talking."

American Brittany Lang is the defending champion, while England's 21-year-old Charley Hull starts the event ranked 22 in the world.

Trump National was also announced as the host of the 2022 PGA Championship - one of the four majors in the men's game - in May 2014.