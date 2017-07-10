Renee Powell, the second African American professional to join the LPGA, discusses the death threats she received as a player in the 1960s and 70s.

Powell, 71, is now the club professional at Clearview Golf Club in Ohio, a club her father Bill designed and owned.

Watch more in the documentary 'Driving Change - Golf's Battle for Equality' on the BBC News Channel on Saturday, 15 July and Sunday, 16 July.