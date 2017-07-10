BBC Sport - Women's US Open 2017: Renee Powell on racial discrimination and death threats
Women's golf pioneer who faced death threats
- From the section Golf
Renee Powell, the second African American professional to join the LPGA, discusses the death threats she received as a player in the 1960s and 70s.
Powell, 71, is now the club professional at Clearview Golf Club in Ohio, a club her father Bill designed and owned.
Watch more in the documentary 'Driving Change - Golf's Battle for Equality' on the BBC News Channel on Saturday, 15 July and Sunday, 16 July.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired