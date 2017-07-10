Scottish Open: David Drysdale and Richie Ramsay hit form at Irish Open

David Drysdale shot a new course record at Portstewart

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open fourth round leaderboard -24 J Rahm (Spa); -18 R Ramsay (Sco), M Southgate (Eng); -17 J Rose (Eng), D Drysdale (Sco), R Fox (NZ), D Im (USA); -16 J Quesne (Fra), B Hebert (Fra); -15 O Fisher (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng), H Tanihara (Jpn) Selected others: -14 B Dredge (Wal); -13 H Matsuyama (Jpn), G Moynihan (Ire), S Jamieson (Sco); -12 S Lowry (Ire), A Sullivan (Eng); -11 M Hoey (NIr); -10 Stephen Gallacher (Sco); -9 P Harrington (Ire), I Poulter (Eng), MA Jimenez (Spa); -2 Paul Lawrie (Sco); E Marc Warren (Sco) Full leaderboard

David Drysdale and Richie Ramsay are exuding confidence as they return home for this week's Scottish Open after top-class finishes to the Irish Open.

Ramsay was joint runner-up behind Spain's Jon Rahm at Portstewart, while Drysdale was in a group a shot further back after his course-record 63.

That booked both Scots places at next week's Open at Royal Birkdale.

Drysdale described his own finish as "just awesome" and Ramsay said he was "very proud of myself".

Ramsay finished six shots behind Rahm alongside England's Matthew Southgate but was just happy to be challenging considering the Spaniard "played some fantastic golf".

"I am massively pleased," said Ramsay, whose final-round 65 was matched by the winner. "It was a tough last few weeks after missing the cut in France.

"But I hung around and ground it out over the weekend and worked hard.

"I am a big believer that, if you work hard, success will come and this year it has taken longer than it should do.

"I have managed to get there in the end and it was great to play - and to play to win."

Richie Ramsay (left) finished second, six strokes behind Jon Rahm

Drysdale fired seven birdies in a row at the end of his nine-under-par final round to finish on 17 under along with England's Justin Rose, Daniel Im of the United States and New Zealand's Ryan Fox.

"I don't know what happened there," he admitted. "I just seemed to hole putt after putt and hit some good shots quite close.

"They just kept going in. Fantastic.

"I thought it was going to be quite tough going out this morning and thought two or three under par would be a good score.

"But I just went on that run from 12 onwards."

Drysdale, who described qualifying for The Open as "tremendous", also had a top-20 finish the previous week in France and is now looking forward to the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links near Troon, where play begins on Thursday.

"Hopefully we'll get some nice weather - the last couple of weeks have been a bit wet," he added.

"But the last couple of weeks have been good and I've done some great work.

"I've been striking the ball well and just working hard as usual."