BBC Sport - Rahm is thrilled to emulate Ballesteros, Olazabal and Garcia with Irish Open win
Rahm thrilled to emulate Spanish greats with Irish triumph
- From the section Golf
Spanish star Jon Rahm says it is "really special" to join his compatriots Seve Ballesteros, Jose-Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia in becoming an Irish Open winner.
Rahm fired a closing 65 to earn a six-shot triumph at Portstewart as he finished in a tournament record of 24 under par.
The 22-year-old says he will defend the title next year at Ballyliffin in county Donegal.
