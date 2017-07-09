BBC Sport - Ballyliffin's staging of next year's Irish Open set to boost entire North West

Ballyliffin's Irish Open will boost 'entire North West'

  • From the section Golf

Ballyliffin Golf Club's general manager John Farren says the staging of the 2018 Irish Open at the Donegal venue will strongly boost the North West economy on both sides of the Irish border.

"Ballyliffin is basically a suburb of Derry. We are a cross-border community. Most of our members either work or live in Derry. This event is really going to make a significant impact on the local economy."

Top videos

Video

Ballyliffin's Irish Open will boost 'entire North West'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Epic rally, Brit joy, crazy costumes & day seven funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal bows out after 'titanic' battle with Muller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five brilliant moments from Muller v Nadal

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Lukaku trains with Man Utd for first time

Video

Konta beats Garcia to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Truly magnificent shot' - Raonic beats Zverev

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ouch! Nadal warm-up goes wrong

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray makes it 10 quarter-finals in a row

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Is this the rally of the tournament?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Rooney was desperate to return - Koeman

Video

Muguruza ousts world number one Kerber

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Centre Court still belongs to Federer'

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired