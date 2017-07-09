BBC Sport - Ballyliffin's staging of next year's Irish Open set to boost entire North West
Ballyliffin's Irish Open will boost 'entire North West'
- From the section Golf
Ballyliffin Golf Club's general manager John Farren says the staging of the 2018 Irish Open at the Donegal venue will strongly boost the North West economy on both sides of the Irish border.
"Ballyliffin is basically a suburb of Derry. We are a cross-border community. Most of our members either work or live in Derry. This event is really going to make a significant impact on the local economy."
