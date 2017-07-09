BBC Sport - Jon Rahm holes from 150 yards for Irish Open eagle

  • From the section Golf

Irish Open contender Jon Rahm, of Spain, holes his 150-yard approach shot at the fourth at Portstewart for a spectacular eagle three - and moves into the lead on the final day of the tournament.

Video available to UK users only

