BBC Sport - Jon Rahm holes from 150 yards for Irish Open eagle
Rahm holes from 150 yards for Irish Open eagle
- From the section Golf
Irish Open contender Jon Rahm, of Spain, holes his 150-yard approach shot at the fourth at Portstewart for a spectacular eagle three - and moves into the lead on the final day of the tournament.
