BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy downcast after missing cut at Portstewart Irish Open

World number four Rory McIlroy cuts a forlorn figure in the knowledge that he will miss the cut for the final two rounds of this week's Irish Open at Portstewart.

The defending champion fired a one-over-par 73 in his second round on Friday to lie one over for the tournament, 14 shots off the lead and four short of the projected cut mark.

The Northern Irishman will play the Scottish Open next week in the hope of finding something close to his best form for The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Meanwhile McIlroy's playing partner for the first two days, Spaniard Jon Rahm, is more happy with his form as he lies one off the clubhouse lead thanks to a second-round 67.

