BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola feels pressure during round with Rory McIlroy

Pep feels pressure during round with Rory

  • From the section Golf

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there is more pressure playing with Rory McIlroy than managing a team in the Champions League final.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich supremo was in the four-time major winner's group for the pro-am on the eve of the Irish Open at Portstewart.

Five thousand spectators came to see the top golfers in action alongside well-known faces like actors Jamie Dornan and James Nesbitt.

Top videos

Video

Pep feels pressure during round with Rory

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Moeen keeps England on top

Video

A tribute to Bradley Lowery

Video

Bradley will always be in my heart - Defoe

Video

'Ferocious' Konta breezes into last 16

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal powers through in straight sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Azarenka too strong for GB's Watson

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Moeen claims prized wicket of Amla

Video

Best shots as GB's Bedene loses to Muller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Broad reaches 50 with massive six

Video

Bautista Agut's 'Hollywood' hot dogs

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ace, ace, ace, ace - Muller's perfect game

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Root's unbeaten 184 rescues England

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired