Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there is more pressure playing with Rory McIlroy than managing a team in the Champions League final.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich supremo was in the four-time major winner's group for the pro-am on the eve of the Irish Open at Portstewart.

Five thousand spectators came to see the top golfers in action alongside well-known faces like actors Jamie Dornan and James Nesbitt.