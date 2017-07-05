BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola feels pressure during round with Rory McIlroy
Pep feels pressure during round with Rory
- From the section Golf
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there is more pressure playing with Rory McIlroy than managing a team in the Champions League final.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich supremo was in the four-time major winner's group for the pro-am on the eve of the Irish Open at Portstewart.
Five thousand spectators came to see the top golfers in action alongside well-known faces like actors Jamie Dornan and James Nesbitt.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired