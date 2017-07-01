Women's PGA Championship: England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff one off lead

Women's PGA Championship second-round leaderboard -7 Sei Youn Kim (Kor), D Kang (US); -6 B Lincicome (US), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), Mi Hyang Lee (Kor), Chella Choi (Kor), Amy Yang (Kor); -5 SJ Smith (Aus), So Yeon Ryu (Kor), M Jutanugarn (Tha), B Henderson (Can) Selected others: -4 L Ko (NZ), M Wie (US); -3 L Thompson (US); +1 G Hall (Eng), P Creamer (US); +2 H Clyburn (Eng), B Law (Eng) Missed cut: +3 A Jutanugarn (Tha), M Reid (Eng); C Matthew (Sco); +5 L Davies (Eng), B Morgan (Wal); +6 C Woods (US), C Hull (Eng); +12 S Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff carded a five-under-par 66 to move one shot off the lead after two rounds of the Women's PGA Championship in Illinois.

The 29-year-old world number 44 did not drop a stroke as she reached six under for the tournament at Olympia Fields, the second major of the year.

South Korean Sei Young Kim and American Danielle Kang lead after rounds of 66.

World number two Ariya Jutanugarn from Thailand and England's Charley Hull missed the cut.

Jutanugarn, top of the world rankings until a week ago, missed out by one stroke after bogeying the final hole.

Ewart Shadoff shares second place with American Brittany Lincicombe and South Koreans Mi Hyang Lee, Chella Choi and Amy Yang.

New world number one So Yeon Ryu is a shot further back after shooting a 68 featuring an eagle at the par-five final hole.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada is also on five under, two strokes off the lead.

Kang, 24 and twice the US women's amateur champion, has never won on the LPGA tour.

Playing with her left wrist heavily strapped after suffering a fracture last year, she described her condition as "playable", although she has not dropped a shot in two rounds.

Co-leader Kim, the 2015 LPGA Rookie of the Year and runner-up in this event two years ago, shot six birdies in her 66.

World number 20 Hull, who mixed five birdies with seven bogeys and a double bogey in a first-round 75, finished six over for the event after dropping four shots in her opening 12 holes in a second-round 73.