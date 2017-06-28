Stephen Curry: NBA star to play in Web.com Tour golf event
NBA star Stephen Curry will swap a basketball for a golf club in August when he plays against professionals in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.
The Golden State Warriors guard plays golf with a 2.2 handicap and has received a sponsor exemption to compete in the second-tier tournament.
The 29-year-old won his second NBA title in three years with the Warriors earlier this month.
"I'm looking forward to hopefully not embarrassing myself," he said.
"Golf has always been a passion of mine and it's a dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament."
Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and the Warriors' all-time leader in three-pointers made, will generate welcome publicity for the event, which is held a short drive from Golden State's home arena in Oakland.
He is not the first San Francisco-based sports star to appear at the tournament. Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice made three appearances in the event, missing the cut each time.