NW Arkansas Championship: Ryu So-yeon becomes world number one with victory

  • From the section Golf
Ryu So-Yeon
Ryu So-yeon is world number one after claiming her second tournament win of the season in Arkansas
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, third round
-18 S Ryu (Kor); -16 A Yang (Kor), M Jutanugarn (Tha); -13 M Wie (US), S Lewis (US); -12 M Lee (NZ), Park (Kor); -11 N Broch Larsen (Den), M Alex (US)
Selected others: -6 M Reid (Eng); -4 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -3 F Johnson (Eng); +2 B Law (Eng), S Meadow (NI)
Full leaderboard

South Korea's Ryu So-yeon is the world number one after winning the NW Arkansas Championship by two shots.

The 26-year-old finished the 54-hole LPGA Tour event on Sunday at 18 under par for her second tournament victory of the season and 15th career title.

Ryu closed with a two-under 69, beating compatriot Amy Yang and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn, after heading into the final round with a five-shot lead.

"Dreams come true," Ryu said on being world number one for the first time.

"I always dreamed about it. I cannot believe it. I didn't expect two good things coming together."

Britain's Mel Reid, who was two shots off the lead after the first round, finished at six under after carding a final round of 67.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired