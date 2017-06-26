NW Arkansas Championship: Ryu So-yeon becomes world number one with victory

Ryu So-yeon is world number one after claiming her second tournament win of the season in Arkansas

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, third round -18 S Ryu (Kor); -16 A Yang (Kor), M Jutanugarn (Tha); -13 M Wie (US), S Lewis (US); -12 M Lee (NZ), Park (Kor); -11 N Broch Larsen (Den), M Alex (US) Selected others: -6 M Reid (Eng); -4 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -3 F Johnson (Eng); +2 B Law (Eng), S Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard

South Korea's Ryu So-yeon is the world number one after winning the NW Arkansas Championship by two shots.

The 26-year-old finished the 54-hole LPGA Tour event on Sunday at 18 under par for her second tournament victory of the season and 15th career title.

Ryu closed with a two-under 69, beating compatriot Amy Yang and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn, after heading into the final round with a five-shot lead.

"Dreams come true," Ryu said on being world number one for the first time.

"I always dreamed about it. I cannot believe it. I didn't expect two good things coming together."

Britain's Mel Reid, who was two shots off the lead after the first round, finished at six under after carding a final round of 67.