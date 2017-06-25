Rory McIlroy fires closing 64 at Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy watches his drive on the 18th in Sunday's final round

Rory McIlroy finished the Travelers Championship with a flourish by posting a six-under-par 64 on Sunday.

It completed a mixed tournament for the world number three from Northern Ireland, who started with a 67 before rounds of 73 and 70.

McIlroy picked up shots a two, three and six in Connecticut before birdies at 11,12, 13 and 15.

The only blemish came with a bogey at the last as McIlroy ended the event on four under.

McIlroy showed glimpses of a return to form at TPC River Highlands after missing the US Open cut last week.

The Erin Hills major was just his seventh tournament of 2017 due to a rib injury.

McIlroy will hope to build on his impressive round on Sunday as he prepares to bid for a fifth major at next month's Open at Royal Birkdale.