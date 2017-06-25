Rory McIlroy fires closing 64 at Travelers Championship

  • From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy watches his drive on the 18th in Sunday's final round
Rory McIlroy watches his drive on the 18th in Sunday's final round

Rory McIlroy finished the Travelers Championship with a flourish by posting a six-under-par 64 on Sunday.

It completed a mixed tournament for the world number three from Northern Ireland, who started with a 67 before rounds of 73 and 70.

McIlroy picked up shots a two, three and six in Connecticut before birdies at 11,12, 13 and 15.

The only blemish came with a bogey at the last as McIlroy ended the event on four under.

McIlroy showed glimpses of a return to form at TPC River Highlands after missing the US Open cut last week.

The Erin Hills major was just his seventh tournament of 2017 due to a rib injury.

McIlroy will hope to build on his impressive round on Sunday as he prepares to bid for a fifth major at next month's Open at Royal Birkdale.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired