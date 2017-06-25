NW Arkansas Championship: Ryu So-yeon takes lead with record score

Ryu So-yeon
Ryu's 16-under-par 126 is a 36-hole record at the NW Arkansas Championship
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round
-16 Ryu (Kor); -11 S Lewis (US), M Jutanugarn (Tha); -9 A Yang (Kor); -8 A Ashok (Ind), M Lee (NZ), Park (Kor), S Pettersen (Nor); -7 K Kirk (NZ)
Selected others: -6 F Johnson (Eng); -5 L Ko (NZ); -4 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -2 M Reid (Eng); +2 B Law (Eng), S Meadow (NI)
Full leaderboard

Ryu So-yeon carded a tournament-record 10-under-par 61 to take a five-stroke lead heading into the final round of the NW Arkansas Championship.

Ryu, 26, whose 16-under-par 126 is also a 36-hole record at the tournament, is bidding for her second LPGA title this year and fourth of her career.

The South Korean claimed an impressive bogey-free round with 10 birdies.

She has a comfortable five-shot lead over Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and American Stacy Lewis.

Britain's Mel Reid, who put herself within two shots of the lead after the first round, fell away with a four-over-par 75 and is 14 shots behind Ryu.

"It was so much fun," Ryu said after her round.

"At the back nine, I was able to make some short birdies, and then pretty much made all of them. So happy with my round today."

