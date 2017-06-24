BMW International: England's Richard Bland shares lead with Sergio Garcia

Bland is yet to win a title on the European Tour

BMW International second round -13 R Bland (Eng), S Garcia (Spa); -12 J Lagergren (Swe); -10 T Detry (Bel), A Romero (Arg) Selected others: -9 S Henry (Sco); -8 H Stenson (Swe), T Fleetwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Richard Bland shot a five-under-par 67 for a share of the lead with Sergio Garcia after round three of the BMW International in Munich.

Bland, 44, made a birdie from shallow water at the 11th and scored an eagle on the 13th as he moved into contention for a career first European Tour title.

He and Spain's Garcia, playing in Europe for the first time since he won the Masters, are 13 under par overall.

Sweden's Joakim Lagergren, who shared the overnight lead, is one shot behind.

"I hit some really good shots out there and I hit a couple of scrappy ones coming in but my short game saved me," Bland said.

"I got my feet wet and holed a second shot into 13. So yeah, kind of ran pretty much into everything."

Garcia said: "It's nice but it doesn't mean that it's finished. Still we have a long day tomorrow. We've got to go out there, play well again and see if we can pull it off."