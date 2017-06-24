NW Arkansas Championship: Britain's Mel Reid tied for second after hole-in-one

Reid hit a hole-in-one on her way to a round of 65 in Arkansas

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, first round -8 Park (Kor); -6 M Reid (Eng), A McDonald (US), Ryu (Kor); -5 F Johnson (Eng), M Jutanugarn (Tha), J Inkster (US), S Lewis (US), K Kirk (Aus) Selected others: -3 M Wie (US); Level J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), S Meadow (NI); +1 B Law (Eng) Full leaderboard

Britain's Mel Reid hit a hole-in-one to put herself within two shots of the early lead at the NW Arkansas Championship.

The Derby-born player posted the seventh ace of her career on the par-three 11th at Pinnacle Country Club.

Reid carded a six-under-par 65 to finish in a tie for second, behind South Korea's Park Sung-hyun.

The 29-year-old sits alongside compatriot Ryu So-yeon and America's Ally McDonald.

Fellow Briton Felicity Johnson finished behind them after a five-under 66.

"As soon as I hit it I thought, oh, it's got a chance," Reid told lpga.com. "It just pitched a little longer than we thought. But yeah, I mean, a hole-in-one, I hit a good shot there."

Park, who has not missed a cut since she joined the LPGA tour at the start of the 2017 season, hit a stretch of six consecutive birdies to take the early clubhouse lead.

Reid, a five-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, is making her Arkansas Championship debut.