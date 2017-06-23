Travelers Championship: Jordan Spieth leads by one shot at River Highlands

Jordan Spieth won the Masters and the US Open in 2015

Travelers Championship, second round -8 J Spieth (US); -7 T Merritt (US), P Reed (US); -6 W Bryan (US), D Summerhays (US), C Seiffert (US) Selected others: -5 P Harrington (Ire); -4 P Casey (Eng); -1 R Knox (Sco); Even: R McIlroy (NI); +1 L Donald (Eng); +2 J Day (Aus) Full leaderboard

American Jordan Spieth leads by one shot after the second round of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Spieth, the Masters and US Open champion in 2015, mixed four birdies with a bogey and a double bogey for a one-under-par 69 on Friday, moving to eight under par overall.

One shot behind him is countryman Troy Merritt, who shot a two-under-par 68.

But Rory McIlroy's struggles continued with five bogeys and two birdies in a three-over-par 73.

Northern Ireland's four-time major winner trails Spieth by eight shots at River Highlands but made the cut by a shot.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington scored two birdies and one bogey for a one-under-par 69 and remains three shots behind Spieth.

While England's Paul Casey finished on two under par with 68 and is one shot further back overall.