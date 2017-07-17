BBC Sport coverage of The Open
Follow live radio and TV highlights of the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale from 20-23 July.
The BBC Sport website and app will stream the live radio and TV highlights from the Open, while a daily live text commentary will provide latest scores, analysis and the best of social media, plus up to six minutes of in-play video clips every day.
Coverage times
(All times BST)
The Open, Royal Birkdale (20-23 July)
This time 12 months ago Henrik Stenson secured a dominant victory at Royal Troon, registering an Open Championship record score of 20 under par.
Tuesday 18 July
13:45-14:45, BBC Two - Chronicles of a Champion Golfer
BBC Sport takes a look back at some of the most iconic Open Championship triumphs. This one-hour documentary focuses on the exploits of Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus, featuring first-person accounts from the American trio.
21:30-22:30, BBC Radio 5 live - The Open Preview Show
Wednesday 19 July
13:00-14:00, BBC Two - Chronicles of a Champion Golfer
This episode looks at the exploits of Darren Clarke, Sir Nick Faldo, and Rory McIlroy and promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, not least with Clarke reliving his tearful 2011 triumph.
Thursday 20 July
10:00-12:30, BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-17:00, BBC Radio 5 live
17:30-19:00, BBC Radio 5 live
20:00-22:00, BBC Two - The Open highlights
Friday 21 July
10:00-12:30, BBC Radio 5 live
12:30-14:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
14:00-17:00, BBC Radio 5 live
17:30-19:00, BBC Radio 5 live
20:00-22:00, BBC Two - The Open highlights
Saturday 22 July
12:00-19:00, BBC Radio 5 live
20:00-22:00, BBC Two - The Open highlights
Sunday 23 July
13:30-19:00, BBC Radio 5 live
20:00-22:00, BBC Two - The Open highlights
Schedule changes
All times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any that may be made. Also coverage on BBC Red Button can experience late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further programmes and times will appear when confirmed.
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, reports and on-demand highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.