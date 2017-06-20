Tiger Woods: Ex-world number one getting help to manage medication

Tiger Woods was arrested in May on suspicion of driving under the influence

Former world number one Tiger Woods says he is getting "professional help" to manage medication for pain and sleep loss as he tries to return to fitness.

Woods, 41, is recovering from a fourth back operation since April 2014.

The American 14-time major winner was breathalysed in Florida in May after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He denied alcohol was involved and said it was down to "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication".

In a statement released on social media, Woods said: "I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.

"I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on tour."

Woods has not won a tournament anywhere since 2013, while his title drought in major championships dates back to 2008.

Last December, he came back after 15 months out injured but has not played since his back problems recurred in February.

A month ago, he wrote that his latest surgery had relieved pain and that he had not "felt this good in years".

Four days later he was arrested on the driving charge, which he is due to answer in court in Palm Beach County on 9 August.