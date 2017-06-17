US Open 2017 tee-times - round three

Tommy Fleetwood
England's Tommy Fleetwood tees off in the penultimate pairing at 20:18 BST
US Open, Erin Hills, Wisconsin 15-18 June
Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website and live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from 22:00 BST of rounds one and two, from 21: 30 of rounds three and four

(a) denotes amateurs

US unless stated, all times BST

Round three tee-off times, Saturday, 16 June

14:26 Tyler Light, Webb Simpson

14:37 Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson

14:48 Jason Kokrak, Gary Woodland

14:59 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spa), Talor Gooch

15:10 Jordan Niebrugge, Ryan Brehm

15:21 Steve Stricker, Shane Lowry (Ire)

15:32 Keegan Bradley, Daniel Summerhays

15:43 Stephan Jaeger, Jordan Spieth

15:54 Branden Grace (SA), Kevin Kisner

16:05 Lee Westwood (Eng), Haotong Li (Chn)

16:16 Stewart Cink, Kevin Chappell

16:27 Jim Furyk, Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

16:38 Kevin Na, Brandon Stone (SA)

16:49 Patrick Reed, Martin Laird (Sco)

17:00 Michael Putnam, Kevin Doughert

17:11 Whee Kim (Kor), Trey Mullinax

17:22 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Scottie Scheffler (a)

17:33 Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Jack Maguire

17:44 Ernie Els (SA), David Lingmerth (Swe)

17:55 Thomas Aiken (SA), Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn)

18:06 Jonathan Randolph, Justin Thomas

18:17 Adam Hadwin (Can), Andrew Johnston (Eng)

18:28 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

18:39 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Sergio Garcia (Spa)

18:50 Russell Henley, William McGirt

19:01 Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman

19:12 Bill Haas, Harris English

19:23 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brendan Steele

19:34 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Brandt Snedeker

19:45 Cameron Champ (a), Xander Schauffele

19:56 Si Woo Kim (Kor), JB Holmes

20:07 Rickie Fowler, Jamie Lovemark

20:18 Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

20:29 Brian Harman, Paul Casey (Eng)

