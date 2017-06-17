US Open 2017 tee-times - round three
|US Open, Erin Hills, Wisconsin 15-18 June
|Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website and live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from 22:00 BST of rounds one and two, from 21: 30 of rounds three and four
(a) denotes amateurs
US unless stated, all times BST
Round three tee-off times, Saturday, 16 June
14:26 Tyler Light, Webb Simpson
14:37 Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson
14:48 Jason Kokrak, Gary Woodland
14:59 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spa), Talor Gooch
15:10 Jordan Niebrugge, Ryan Brehm
15:21 Steve Stricker, Shane Lowry (Ire)
15:32 Keegan Bradley, Daniel Summerhays
15:43 Stephan Jaeger, Jordan Spieth
15:54 Branden Grace (SA), Kevin Kisner
16:05 Lee Westwood (Eng), Haotong Li (Chn)
16:16 Stewart Cink, Kevin Chappell
16:27 Jim Furyk, Louis Oosthuizen (SA)
16:38 Kevin Na, Brandon Stone (SA)
16:49 Patrick Reed, Martin Laird (Sco)
17:00 Michael Putnam, Kevin Doughert
17:11 Whee Kim (Kor), Trey Mullinax
17:22 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Scottie Scheffler (a)
17:33 Eddie Pepperell (Eng), Jack Maguire
17:44 Ernie Els (SA), David Lingmerth (Swe)
17:55 Thomas Aiken (SA), Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn)
18:06 Jonathan Randolph, Justin Thomas
18:17 Adam Hadwin (Can), Andrew Johnston (Eng)
18:28 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
18:39 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Sergio Garcia (Spa)
18:50 Russell Henley, William McGirt
19:01 Chez Reavie, Charley Hoffman
19:12 Bill Haas, Harris English
19:23 Marc Leishman (Aus), Brendan Steele
19:34 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Brandt Snedeker
19:45 Cameron Champ (a), Xander Schauffele
19:56 Si Woo Kim (Kor), JB Holmes
20:07 Rickie Fowler, Jamie Lovemark
20:18 Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
20:29 Brian Harman, Paul Casey (Eng)