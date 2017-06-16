BBC Sport - McIlroy misses US Open cut despite run of late birdies
McIlroy's run of birdies too late at US Open
Golf
Rory McIlroy misses the cut at the US Open - but insists a late run of four birdies has given him something to work on.
The world number two carded a one-under-par second round of 71 but the damage had been done by a poor opening round of 78.
