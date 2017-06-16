BBC Sport - US Open: England's Paul Casey 'ecstatic' to be one off Rickie Fowler
Casey 'ecstatic' to be in US Open hunt
- From the section Golf
England's Paul Casey says he is "ecstatic" after his first round at the US Open left him just one shot behind leader Rickie Fowler, whose seven-under 65 equalled the lowest US Open first-round score.
READ MORE: Fowler leads Casey by one at US Open
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired