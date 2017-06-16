Meijer LPGA Classic: England's Holly Clyburn trails by one in Michigan

England's Clyburn is part of a six-strong chasing pack just one shot off the lead

Meijer LPGA Classic round one leaderboard, Grand Rapids -8 B Henderson (Can); -7 H Clyburn (Eng), L Thompson (US), S Feng (Chn), J Ha (Can), G Molinaro (Ita), S Lewis (US) Selected others:-6 L Ko (NZ); -2 S Meadow (NI), B Morgan (Wal); E L Davies (Eng)

England's Holly Clyburn is part of a chasing pack just one shot off Brooke Henderson's lead after the opening round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Canadian Henderson, 19, hit her lowest round of the year, an eight-under-par 63, at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Clyburn, 26, is one of six players tied for second after carding a 64.

Wales' Becky Morgan and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow finished on two under par after rounds of 69.