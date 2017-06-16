Meijer LPGA Classic: England's Holly Clyburn trails by one in Michigan

  • From the section Golf
Holly Clyburn
England's Clyburn is part of a six-strong chasing pack just one shot off the lead
Meijer LPGA Classic round one leaderboard, Grand Rapids
-8 B Henderson (Can); -7 H Clyburn (Eng), L Thompson (US), S Feng (Chn), J Ha (Can), G Molinaro (Ita), S Lewis (US)
Selected others:-6 L Ko (NZ); -2 S Meadow (NI), B Morgan (Wal); E L Davies (Eng)

England's Holly Clyburn is part of a chasing pack just one shot off Brooke Henderson's lead after the opening round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Canadian Henderson, 19, hit her lowest round of the year, an eight-under-par 63, at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Clyburn, 26, is one of six players tied for second after carding a 64.

Wales' Becky Morgan and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow finished on two under par after rounds of 69.

Find out more

Top Stories

BBC coverage

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children enjoying a coaching session

Multi-Sport Holiday and Dance Courses
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired