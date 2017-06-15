US Open 2017: Phil Mickelson withdraws to attend daughter's graduation

Phil Mickelson has finished second at the US Open on six occasions

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the US Open to attend daughter Amanda's graduation.

The tournament is the only major the 46-year-old American has not won.

Thursday's US Open first round at Erin Hills in Wisconsin clashed with the ceremony in California.

In the build-up to the tournament, Mickelson had told the New York Times: "As I look back on life, this is a moment I'll always cherish and be glad I was present."

The three-time Masters champion, ranked 23rd in the world, was hoping rain would delay the start of Thursday's round and allow him to be at the ceremony and then fly by private jet to Wisconsin.

However, Mickelson officially withdrew when the second major of the year got under way in perfect conditions.

Mexico's Roberto Diaz took Mickelson's place and will tee off in a group with Stewart Cink and Steve Stricker at 14.20 local time (20:20 BST).

Amanda was born a day after the US Open at Pinehurst in 1999, when her father finished second to Payne Stewart.

The American said he would have left, wherever he was on the scoreboard, had wife Amy gone into labour.