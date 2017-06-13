BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy insists he is 'fit and ready to attack' at the US Open
McIlroy 'fit and ready to attack' at US Open
Rory McIlroy insists he has recovered from the rib injury which has ruled him out for the past month and is ready to challenge for a fifth major title at this week's US Open.
"I feel good. It's not as if my body is limiting me in any way," said McIlroy, who is looking for a first major title since his USPGA triumph in 2014.
"I can go out there and play freely and go at pins and attack. I think this golf course allows you to do that."
