Rory McIlroy insists he has recovered from the rib injury which has ruled him out for the past month and is ready to challenge for a fifth major title at this week's US Open.

"I feel good. It's not as if my body is limiting me in any way," said McIlroy, who is looking for a first major title since his USPGA triumph in 2014.

"I can go out there and play freely and go at pins and attack. I think this golf course allows you to do that."