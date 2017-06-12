Justin Rose: Former US Open champion says calm attitude key to bid at Erin Hills

Justin Rose clinched his maiden major at the 2013 US Open with a two-shot victory from Phil Mickelson and Jason Day

Olympic champion Justin Rose says he needs a strong start and a calm head to claim a second US Open title at Erin Hills.

Rose became the first English winner of the US Open for 43 years in 2013.

The 36-year-old could have doubled his major tally at the Masters in April but lost out in a play-off to Ryder Cup team-mate Sergio Garcia.

"I've played very well at weekends in majors since 2010 and maybe just need to position myself better," he said.

"Then see where we go from there. Hopefully we can get our head around the course.

"Attitude starts earlier on venues that some guys grumble about. Even at Merion in 2013, people weren't delighted with it.

"It's a different type of golf course and the USGA obviously aren't scared to go to different venues, so you've got to accept it and play.

"That's what pulled through for me in 2013; I remember being incredibly patient all week and also not buying into the score.

"I set my strategy up by how I saw the course but I never pressed because and ultimately that's what paid off for me, that patience."

'Calmest I've felt on a golf course'

Rose congratulates Garcia after a sudden-death play-off on the 18th hole

Since his US Open victory, Rose has recorded five top-10 finishes in major championships, three of them coming in a remarkable season in 2015.

The Englishman shot 14 under par in both the Masters and the US PGA, but won neither.

And in this year's Masters, Rose was two shots clear with five to play at Augusta before Spain's Garcia triumphed in the play-off to take his first major title.

"I can only say from the Olympics and the Masters, that was the calmest I've felt on a golf course in recent times," Rose added.

"When I need it the most I can get into that mindset - it's almost a survival mechanism for me. I know I can't afford to get frustrated and lose my head.

"The big situation forces me to stay a little bit more patient because I know how important it is. I have more incentive to be my best in those big events."