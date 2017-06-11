2017 US Open: Champion Dustin Johnson grouped with Jordan Spieth & Martin Kaymer

Dustin Johnson celebrated his first major with his brother and caddie Austin at Oakmont

World number one Dustin Johnson will begin the defence of his US Open title alongside the 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and 2014 winner Martin Kaymer.

American pair Johnson and Spieth and Kaymer of Germany start their rounds from the 10th on Thursday at 14:35 BST.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, winner in 2011, 2013 champion Justin Rose of England and Australia's Jason Day who was runner-up to both, begin at 19:09.

Masters champions Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Adam Scott tee off at 19:36.

English duo Lee Westwood and Ross Fisher and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell go off at 14:02 while Scottish pair Russell Knox and Martin Laird are in the next grouping, which tees off 11 minutes later.

Full tee times.