Jason Dufner wins Memorial Tournament in Ohio

Jason Dufner (left) and Jack Nicklaus
Dufner (left) became the second Ohio-born player to win the event after Jack Nicklaus
Memorial Tournament final leaderboard
-13 J Dufner (US); -10 R Fowler (US), A Lahiri (Ind); -9 M Kuchar (US), J Thomas (US); -8 J Hahn (US), K Kisner (US), K Stanley (US), B Watson (US)
Selected others: -6 J Spieth (US); -5 J Day (Aus), S Lowry (Ire); -3 R Fisher (Eng); -1 P Harrington (Ire)

American Jason Dufner won a fifth PGA Tour title by claiming victory in the Memorial tournament in Ohio.

The 40-year-old bounced back from a third-round 77 to card a 68 on a final day - during which there was a weather delay - as he finished on 13 under.

Fellow countryman Rickie Fowler shot 70 and was tied in second on 10 under with India's Anirban Lahiri, who posted 65.

Daniel Summerhays had taken a three-shot lead into the final round but a round of 78 let him on seven under.

The 33-year-old was aiming to win his first PGA Tour title but shot a round which included four bogeys and a double bogey.

Ireland's Shane Lowry was tied on 15th on five under, while England's Ross Fisher was joint 22nd on three under.

