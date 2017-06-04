US Open: Rory McIlroy to return from rib injury at Erin Hills

Rory McIlroy won the US Open in 2011

World number two Rory McIlroy says he has recovered from a rib injury and will be fit for the US Open.

The 28-year-old Northern Irishman was treated for a stress fracture to the ribs earlier in the year and pulled out of May's PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He also missed this weekend's Memorial Tournament with the US Open beginning on 15 June.

"I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time," said McIlroy.

The injury, which McIlroy suffered in the close season, flared up as he lost a play-off to Graeme Storm at the South African Open in January.

The four-time major winner did not play again until the WGC-Mexico Championship in March.

McIlroy felt discomfort at the Players Championship at Sawgrass last month and was "advised to take a conservative approach" to his recovery.

"The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating," he told the Guardian.

"I never like to miss events either on the PGA Tour or European Tour, but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt like I could give myself the best possible chance at the US Open.

"As I have said many times before, majors will ultimately determine my golf career, but I have had the rest of this busy season to consider as well."

The US Open takes place at Erin Hills in Wisconsin from 15-18 June.