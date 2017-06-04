Nordea Masters: Italy's Renato Paratore wins first European Tour title

Renato Paratore won his first professional tournament at Barseback Golf and Country Club

Nordea Masters final leaderboard -11 R Paratore (Ita); -10 C Wood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 G Coetzee (SA), T Olesen (Den) Selected others: -7 J Donaldson (Wal); -6 A Sullivan (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng); -5 L Westwood (Eng), M Orrin (Eng)

Italy's Renato Paratore won the Nordea Masters by one shot from Englishmen Chris Wood and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The 20-year-old finished on 11 under par to record his first European Tour victory.

Defending champion Fitzpatrick carded 68 on Sunday to briefly hold the clubhouse lead, while Wood needed to par the 18th to force a play-off.

Wood, who led heading into the final round in Malmo, Sweden, could only manage a bogey to finish tied second.

Having dropped a shot at the third, Paratore birdied back-to-back holes before the turn and added two more on the back nine.

He crucially saved par on the 18th after being fortunate to have a shot to the green following a wayward drive.

"I couldn't be happier," he told the European Tour. "I really enjoyed this win."

Playing in the group behind, Wood also pulled his tee shot on the last into the trees and was forced to take a penalty drop from an unplayable lie.

He made four birdies, but the the 29-year-old's scorecard was littered with bogeys, including that dropped shot at the last.

Jamie Donaldson of Wales finished four shots off the pace after leading on Friday.

Fitzpatrick, who won the second of his three European Tour titles in Malmo last year, recovered from a double bogey at the third to card one of the rounds of the day.