Phil Mickelson to miss US Open for daughter's graduation

Phil Mickelson needs to win the US Open to complete his career grand slam

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will miss the US Open later this month to attend daughter Amanda's graduation.

The tournament is the only major the 46-year-old has not won.

The first round of the US Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin is on the same day, 15 June, as his daughter Amanda's high school graduation in California.

"As I look back on life, this is a moment I'll always cherish and be glad I was present," Mickelson told the New York Times.

"There's no greater joy as a parent."

Amanda was born a day after the US Open at Pinehurst in 1999, when Mickelson finished second to Payne Stewart.

However, the American said he would have left wherever he was on the scoreboard had his wife Amy gone into labour.

Mickelson needs to win the US Open to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam.