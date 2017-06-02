Nordea Masters: Wales' Jamie Donaldson takes two-shot lead in Malmo

Jamie Donaldson reached a career high of 23rd in the world in 2014

Nordea Masters second-round leaderboard -8 J Donaldson (Wal); -6 R Paratore (Ita); -5 G Storm (Eng), M Orrin (Eng), B Hebert (Fra) Selected others: -4 C Wood (Eng); -3 T Lewis (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -2 A Sullivan (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); -1 L Westwood (Eng), H Stenson (Swe)

Wales' Jamie Donaldson will take a two-shot lead into the third round of the Nordea Masters after carding a second successive 69 on Friday.

Donaldson, 41, moved to eight under par at Barseback Golf and Country Club to lead from Italy's Renato Paratore.

Englishmen Graeme Storm and Max Orrin, who was tied for the lead on Thursday, are a stroke further back in Malmo.

"I made some great escapes and the chipping and putting has been better," said Donaldson.

"I've just got to keep doing the same things, don't think too far ahead about winning tournaments as yet because it's only two rounds in."

Donaldson, who is looking for a fourth European Tour title, carded five birdies and just his first bogey of the week to take the lead.

"I've been playing some nice golf and just not been able to put it all together, the first couple of days here I've been able to do that," added the world number 256.

Orrin, who secured a rookie season on the European Tour via the qualifying school, had shared the overnight lead with Paratore, but the 23-year-old could only add a level-par 73 to his opening 68.

He and 39-year-old Storm, who is seeking his second win of the season, are joined in tied third by France's Benjamin Hebert.