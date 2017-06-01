Nordea Masters: Max Orrin shares lead with Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge one behind

Tournament leader Max Orrin is in his first season on the European Tour

Nordea Masters first-round scores -5 M Orrin (Eng), R Paratore (Ita); -4 J Donaldson (Wal), B Dredge (Wal); -3 E Pepperell (Eng), H Li (Chn), B Herbert (Fra) Selected others: -2 T Lewis (Eng); -1 M Southgate (Eng); Even H Stenson (Swe);+2 A Noren

England's Max Orrin shares the lead with Italy's Renato Paratore at the Nordea Masters in Malmo.

The 23-year-old European Tour rookie, world-ranked 469, shot a five-under-par 68 at Barseback Golf and Country Club.

Welsh pair Jamie Donaldson and Bradley Dredge are both just one shot behind after the opening round.

"It was tough out there, a lot of swirling winds which made it difficult judging clubs, but I managed to put a good score together," Orrin said.

Donaldson's opening round 69 belied his recent form - he has just one top-10 finish in the last 17 months - while Dredge's strong show came in the week he qualified for his first US Open at the age of 43.

Open champion and Barseback member Henrik Stenson carded a level-par 73 while fellow Swede and world top 10 player Alex Noren - fresh from winning the PGA Championship - finished two over on 75.