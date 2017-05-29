Richey Ramsay qualifies third equal for US Open

Richie Ramsay is currently ranked 307 in the world

US Open sectional qualifying, European Tour Qualifiers:-14 Aaron Rai (Eng); -13 Haotong Li (China); -12 Alexander Levy (France), Richie Ramsay (Sco); -11 Oliver Bekker (SA), Joel Stalter (France), Bradley Dredge (Wales), Eddie Pepperell (Eng); -10 Brandon Stone (SA), George Coetzee (SA), Andrew Johnston (Eng); -9 Paul Dunne (Ire), Thomas Aiken (SA), Matt Wallace (Eng), Wade Ormsby (Aus) Selected non-qualifiers: -9 Gregory Bourdy (France), Callum Shinkwin (Eng), David Boote (Wales, A); -6 Duncan Stewart (Sco); -5 Scott Henry (Sco); E Jamie McLeary (Sco); +1 Connor Syme (Sco, A), Padraig Harrington (Ire)

Scotland's Richie Ramsay has fired his way into the field for next month's US Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

The Aberdonian finished joint third in the qualifying event at Walton Heath in England, where the top 15 were able to seal a spot at the major.

Ramsay copied his US Golf Association invitation on Twitter and remarked: "Today was a good day,"

Compatriot Russell Knox had already qualified because he won a PGA Tour event last year.

England's Aaron Rai topped the field at Walton Heath with a 14-under-par total for his two rounds, one shot ahead of China's Haotong Li.

Ramsay, who shot two rounds of 66, was tied with Alexander Levy of France one shot further back.

Welshman Bradley Dredge, Ireland's Paul Dunne and English trio Andrew Johnston, Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace also qualified.