Dean & DeLuca Invitational: American Webb Simpson leads by two shots in Texas

Simpson's last PGA Tour victory came in 2013

Dean & DeLuca Invitational, third-round leaderboard -9 W Simpson (US), -7 P Casey (Eng), D Lee (NZ), -6 K Kisner (US), S Cink (US), -5 J Rahm (Spa,) S O'Hair (US) Selected others: -4 J Spieth (US), S Garcia (Spa), -2 G McDowell (NI), +1 P Mickelson (US) Full leaderboard

American Webb Simpson carded a three-under-par 67 to earn a two-stroke lead after the third round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Texas.

England's Paul Casey (68) and South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee (69) are joint second on seven under.

Simpson, the 2012 US Open champion, survived another windy day to post a nine-under 201 total at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

The 31-year-old also saw a 15-foot birdie putt lip out at the final hole.

Americans Stewart Cink and Kevin Kisner are three off the pace while defending champion Jordan Spieth and Masters champion Sergio Garcia are both five shots behind.