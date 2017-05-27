PGA Championship: Andrew Dodt one ahead at Wentworth after day three

Andrew Dodt plays his approach at the final hole. There was no birdie here but he had five in round three

PGA Championship third-round leaderboard -8 A Dodt (Aus); -7 B Grace (SA); -5 L Westwood (Eng), F Molinari (Ita); -4 H Tanihara (Jpn), S Lowry (Ire), H Stenson (Swe) Selected others: -3 A Johnston (Eng), T Hatton (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); level J Rose (Eng); +2 I Poulter (Eng); +3 E Els (SA); +5 D Willett (Eng); +6 T Bjorn (Den; +8 L Donald (Eng)

Australian Andrew Dodt will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Despite swirling winds, the world number 251 made only one bogey in a four-under 68 for an eight-under total.

South African Branden Grace holds second but joint overnight leader Scott Jamieson of Scotland had two double bogeys in a 76 and is five shots back.

England's Lee Westwood birdied the last three and is five under with compatriot Andrew Johnston two further adrift.

Dodt, who won the last of his two European titles at the co-sanctioned Thailand Classic in 2015, dropped his only shot of the day at one of the easier holes, the par-five fourth, but told Sky Sports: "It was a different wind direction to the first two days.

"It was pretty tricky, the first 12 holes were really tough with the greens firm."

Italian Francesco Molinari, who played in two Ryder Cup victories in 2010 and 2012, shares third with Westwood after a 74, which contained a moment of ill-fortune when his approach to the 11th hit the flag and ricocheted into a bunker.

Another joint overnight leader, Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters, dropped further down the leaderboard with a 78 that left him seven shots behind Dodt.

The 25-year-old world number 24 from Belgium finished with a double bogey seven after finding the water at the 18th for the second time this week.

Olympic champion Justin Rose, who made an eagle at the last to make the cut by a single stroke, returned four birdies in a 70 to return to level par for the tournament.