BBC Sport - PGA Championship: Rose, Stenson, Kaymer & 'Beef' surprise golf fan

Nine-year-old golf fan gets birthday surprise

  • From the section Golf

Golfers Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston surprise nine-year-old golf fan Aaron on his birthday.

PGA Championship coverage: Score updates on Radio 5 live plus highlights from 18:00 BST on BBC Two on Saturday 27 & Sunday 28 May

Video courtesy of the European Tour.

