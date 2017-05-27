BBC Sport - PGA Championship: Rose, Stenson, Kaymer & 'Beef' surprise golf fan
Nine-year-old golf fan gets birthday surprise
- From the section Golf
Golfers Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston surprise nine-year-old golf fan Aaron on his birthday.
PGA Championship coverage: Score updates on Radio 5 live plus highlights from 18:00 BST on BBC Two on Saturday 27 & Sunday 28 May
Video courtesy of the European Tour.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired