Dean & Deluca Invitational: Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia move within one shot of lead

  • From the section Golf
Paul Casey
Paul Casey dropped just one shot on the second day at Fort Worth in Texas
Dean & Deluca Invitational, second-round leaderboard
-6 W Simpson (US), D Lee (NZ), K Kisner (US), S Piercy (US) -5 S Garcia (Spa), J Rahm (Spa), S O'Hair (US) P Casey (Eng) -4 G McDowell (NI) -3 T Finau (US)
Selected:-2 J Spieth (US) +1 B Snedeker (US) +2 P Mickelson (US)

England's Paul Casey and Masters champion Sergio Garcia are one shot off the lead after the second round of the Dean & Deluca Invitational in Texas.

Both players shot four-under-par 66s, with Spaniard Garcia carding six birdies, to end the day on five under.

New Zealand's Danny Lee had a six-under 64 - the lowest round of the tournament - to share the lead with Americans Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner and Scott Piercy.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is four under after a level-par 70.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth dropped shots on three of his first five holes but recovered to shoot a two-under 68 and end the day four shots off the lead.

