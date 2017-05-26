Rory McIlroy: US Open preparations disrupted by Memorial withdrawal

Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for 35th at Sawgrass

World number two Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from his final warm-up event for the US Open due to a rib injury.

The 28-year-old will miss next week's Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

The Northern Irishman was treated for a stress fracture to his ribs earlier in the year and pulled out of this week's PGA Championship at Wentworth.

"All focus is on getting back to full health for the US Open," McIlroy's agent Sean O'Flaherty said.

McIlroy originally suffered the rib problem in the close season - a time when he was hitting a lot of balls in practice while trying to decide on new equipment after Nike decided to stop producing clubs.

The injury flared up as he lost a play-off to Graeme Storm at the South African Open in January, and the four-time major winner did not play again until the WGC-Mexico Championship in March.

McIlroy then felt discomfort at the Players Championship at Sawgrass earlier this month and was "advised to take a conservative approach" to his recovery.

The US Open takes place at Erin Hills in Wisconsin from 15-18 June.