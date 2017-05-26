PGA Championship: Scott Jamieson in three-way tie for clubhouse lead

Scotland's Jamieson is ranked 327th in the world

BMW PGA Championship Venue: Wentworth Dates: 25-28 May Coverage: Score updates on Radio 5 live plus highlights from 18:00 BST on BBC Two on Saturday 27 & Sunday, 28 May

Scotland's Scott Jamieson is in a three-way tie for the clubhouse lead on seven under par after his second round of the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Jamieson's two-under-par 70 took him to the top of the leaderboard alongside Italy's Francesco Molinari and Belgium's Thomas Pieters.

England's Lee Westwood and Sweden's Henrik Stenson are two shots back.

Olympic champion Justin Rose scored an eagle on the par five 18th to salvage his round and finish two over.

Andrew Johnston is on three under after his 68, alongside fellow Englishman Tyrell Hatton, while Danny Willett and Ian Poulter are at one over.