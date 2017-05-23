Chris Wood: More credit needed for home-grown players

Media playback is not supported on this device Chris Wood wins 2016 PGA Championship

BMW PGA Championship Venue: Wentworth Dates: 25-28 May Coverage: Live text commentary of the third and fourth rounds on the BBC Sport website, score updates on Radio 5 live

Defending PGA champion Chris Wood says home-grown players deserve more recognition for their achievements.

Wood is one of 12 English players in the men's world's top 100, a statistic that compares favourably with the equivalent ranking in tennis, in which just four British players feature.

"There are 10 of us that have come through amateur golf and broken into the top 50 in the world," said Wood.

"If it was tennis, it would be global news."

The 29-year-old from Bristol said he often buys newspapers for the "back pages" but is frustrated at the coverage golfers receive.

"When you read about tennis players that are 100th in the world, but they are ranked number two in the UK, it is quite frustrating, because we're working just as hard as they are," he said.

"I know we're working hard at promoting the game in different ways, but the standard of English golf is really as high as it's ever been."