Rocco Forte Open: Hoey two behind halfway leader Quiros

Michael Hoey's opening 61 was the lowest round of his professional career

Rocco Forte Open second-round leaderboard -15 Quiros (Spa); -13 Hoey (NI), Soderberg (Swe); -12 Lombard (SA), Horsey (Eng); -11 Foster (Eng), Li (Chi), Jacquelin (Fra) Selected others:-9 Hurley (Ire), Wattel (Fra) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey lies two shots behind leader Alvaro Quiros of Spain at the halfway point of the Rocco Forte Open in Sicily.

Hoey, who led after the first round alongside Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg after a brilliant 61, carded a three-under 68 in Friday's second round.

Quiros birdied his last four holes for a 63 to go two strokes clear on 14 under par for the tournament.

Soderberg matched Hoey's 68 and the pair are tied on 13 under.

Hoey, who lost his full European Tour card last year, recorded six birdies and three bogeys in his second round.