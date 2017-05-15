BBC Sport - Players Championship: Kim Si-woo holds off Ian Poulter to become youngest winner
Highlights: Kim wins Players Championship
- From the section Golf
Watch highlights from Kim Si-woo's final round as the South Korean becomes the youngest winner at the Players Championship.
