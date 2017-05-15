BBC Sport - Players Championship: Kim Si-woo holds off Ian Poulter to become youngest winner

Highlights: Kim wins Players Championship

  • From the section Golf

Watch highlights from Kim Si-woo's final round as the South Korean becomes the youngest winner at the Players Championship.

READ MORE: Kim Si-woo holds off Ian Poulter to become youngest winner

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Kim wins Players Championship

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: England beat Italy to reach U20 World Cup final

Video

Big hits and run-outs as Sri Lanka shock India

Video

5 great Costa goals as he hints at Chelsea exit

Video

Brownlee v Brownlee: Inside a sibling rivalry

Video

Conte doesn't want me at Chelsea - Costa

Video

Team GB star Jazmin Sawyers sings Labrinth's Let It Be

Video

Mathews hits Sri Lanka's winning runs

Audio

The Dawson & Mehrtens Lions Show: Warrenball doesn't exist

Video

Brilliant run-outs check Sri Lanka

Video

Jade Jones: World Champs, the UFC and beating her little brother

Video

Dhawan's 125 puts India in control

Video

How to hit big with Joe Root's coach

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All
Keeping Active

Multi-Sport Holiday Course

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired