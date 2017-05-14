Matt Wallace: World number 242 wins Portugal Open for first European Tour title

Englishman Matt Wallace finished on 21 under par to register his maiden European Tour win

Open de Portugal -21 M Wallace (Eng); -18 J Suri (USA); -16 M Pavon (Fra); -15 S Heisele (Ger), S Walker (Eng) Selected others: -14 B Evans (Eng), O Fisher (Eng), M Foster (Eng)

England's Matt Wallace led from start to finish to win the Portugal Open, his first European Tour title.

Wallace, 27, the world number 242, shot a final round 69 at the Morgado Golf Resort to finish three shots clear of American Julian Suri.

He finished on 21-under-par and becomes only the second player on the tour this season to win from start to finish.

It was Wallace's fifth start on the European Tour having made the step up from the Alps Tour last year.

"It's the best feeling ever," he said after lifting the trophy. "It's always been a dream to win on the European Tour.

"Those first two days were really easy, that third day was the hardest day of my life and today was tough but it's so satisfying and I'm really happy."

Wallace shot 17 birdies on the first 36 holes and a level-par round on day three left him with a three-shot lead over German Sebastian Heisele going into the final day.

Wallace held off a surge from Suri on Sunday and becomes just the second winner since 2013 to card three bogey-free rounds on his way to victory.