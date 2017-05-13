Players Championship: JB Holmes and Kyle Stanley lead at Sawgrass

Holmes birdied the 11th, 12th and tricky 17th but dropped a shot on the 14th

Players Championship third-round leaderboard -9 JB Holmes (US), K Stanley (US); -8 L Oosthuizen (SA); -7 S Kim (Kor); -6 I Poulter (Eng), E Grillo (Arg); -5 S Garcia (Spn), P Cantley (US), A Noren (Swe) Selected:-3 A Scott (Aus); -1 R McIlroy (NI), J Day (Aus); Level J Rose (Eng) +1 T Fleetwood (Eng), G McDowell (NI), T Hatton (Eng), P Casey (Eng) +2 D Johnson (US) Full leaderboard

JB Holmes and Kyle Stanley will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

Holmes carded a 70 to reach nine under par at the end of a tough third round and fellow American Stanley shot a 72.

They lead South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen by one, while South Korea's Si Woo Kim is a further shot back.

Ian Poulter made a bogey-free 71 and is on six under alongside Emiliano Grillo, while Masters champion Sergio Garcia fired a superb 67 to reach five under.

In-form American Pat Perez produced the day's best round of 66 to climb more than 50 places up the leaderboard. The world number 42 made seven birdies before a bogey on the 18th left him on four under.

Rory McIlroy is one under after a 71 and will play alongside defending champion Jason Day on Sunday after the Australian recorded a 73.

World number one Dustin Johnson is two over after a 74 which included five dropped shots in the last six holes.

Patient Poulter keeps it steady

Poulter has not won a tournament since 2012

Poulter defied the windy conditions at Sawgrass birdied the second hole and from there on did not drop a shot in the only bogey-free round of the day.

The Englishman is looking to capitalise on retaining his PGA Tour card only after a discrepancy was spotted in the points structure used for players competing on major medical extensions.

The 41-year-old only played 13 tournaments last season because of a foot injury and slipped to 197th in the world.

Garcia had Augusta on his mind

Garcia is playing his first event since winning his first major at the Masters

Garcia carded a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th and an eagle on the par-five 16th to surge into contention.

A three-putt bogey on the 18th took some of the gloss off a superb round but the Spaniard is in a strong position.

Afterwards the 37-year-old revealed he brought his Masters Green Jacket with him to Sawgrass and admitted that thoughts of Augusta hampered his first two rounds.

"I felt rusty probably head-wise," said the 2008 champion. "There were lots of thoughts going through my head, and the first day I was still thinking about the Masters.

"I was thinking, come on, you have to play well after winning the Masters, you have to, you have to, you have to, and I probably put too much pressure on myself."

McIlroy struggles to make an impression

McIlroy is eight shots behind the leaders

McIlroy, who will have an MRI scan on Monday after suffering a recurrence of the back problem which ruled him out for seven weeks earlier this season, could not find any consistency during his round.

The Northern Irishman made the ideal start with a birdie on the first, but the four-time major winner then bogeyed the fifth.

And although he did birdie the ninth for the third day running, birdies on the 16th and 17th were cancelled out by bogeys on the 14th and 18th.

Experience helps Poulter challenge

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter at Sawgrass

Ian Poulter's bogey-free 71 was an exceptional round. The only player not to drop a shot, the Englishman displayed his huge experience by dealing with hostile winds that swept the course for most of his round.

His putter was relatively cold, but Poulter patiently aimed for the middle of greens rather than chasing pins. This eliminated the prospect of being short-sided which can be ruinous on the firm greens of Sawgrass.

Converting this promising position into the biggest win of his career remains a huge challenge but at least he has given himself a chance.

This is all the more remarkable given that it took an unexpected recalculation of FedEx Cup points before he became eligible for this championship.