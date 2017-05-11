Players' Championship: Adam Scott blows chance of opening round lead
From the section Golf
|Players Championship
|Venue: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Dates: 11-14 May
|Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website on Saturday and Sunday
Adam Scott dropped four shots over the last two holes as he blew the chance to take a first-round lead at the Players' Championship at Sawgrass in Florida.
On a day several big names struggled, world number 11 Scott recorded a five on the par-three 17th and a six on the par-four 18th to shoot 70.
American William McGirt leads overnight after a carding a five-under 67.
World number two Rory McIlroy and Masters winner Sergio Garcia finished one over, with Justin Rose one back.
Number one Dustin Johnson carded a one-under 71, while England's Luke Donald scored a 74.
Scott's fellow Australian Jason Day, the world number three, is also two-under after scoring a 70.