Players' Championship: Adam Scott blows chance of opening round lead

Players Championship Venue: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Dates: 11-14 May Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website on Saturday and Sunday

Adam Scott dropped four shots over the last two holes as he blew the chance to take a first-round lead at the Players' Championship at Sawgrass in Florida.

On a day several big names struggled, world number 11 Scott recorded a five on the par-three 17th and a six on the par-four 18th to shoot 70.

American William McGirt leads overnight after a carding a five-under 67.

World number two Rory McIlroy and Masters winner Sergio Garcia finished one over, with Justin Rose one back.

Number one Dustin Johnson carded a one-under 71, while England's Luke Donald scored a 74.

Scott's fellow Australian Jason Day, the world number three, is also two-under after scoring a 70.