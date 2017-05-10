Rory McIlroy says he was in tears after watching his friend Sergio Garcia win the Masters last month, after 73 previous failed attempts to claim a major.

"To see him win, especially at Augusta, where he's had his demons in the past, was so emotional," said the world number two.

McIlroy is preparing for the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which starts on Thursday and will be his first tournament since getting married last month.