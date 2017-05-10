BBC Sport - Sergio Garcia's Masters win made me cry - Rory McIlroy
Garcia win made me cry - McIlroy
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy says he was in tears after watching his friend Sergio Garcia win the Masters last month after 73 previous failed attempts to win a major.
"To see him win, especially at Augusta where he's had his demons in the past, it was so emotional," said the world number two.
McIlroy will play in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which starts on Thursday, his first tournament since marrying Erica Stoll in April.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired